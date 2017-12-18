Cirque Dreams, Habitat for Humanity decorate 6 new houses for holidays

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida homeowners received a special housewarming gift from Cirque Dreams performers and Habitat for Humanity.

Performers from the internationally-acclaimed show, Cirque Dreams, stopped by with a festive surprise for some Habitat for Humanity Broward homeowners, Monday.

They surprised six homeowners in Pompano Beach by decorating their brand new homes. “Oh, my God, this is just out of sight,” said homeowner Oriel Watts.

“We are unloading ornaments and getting ready to decorate,” said Nancy Robin with Habitat for Humanity Broward. “As you know, these ornaments are symbolic of all the joys of the season.”

The decorations were made possible by the Neil Goldberg Dream Foundation who donated the decorations to Habitat Broward.

New homeowners, like Watts, were overwhelmed by the generosity. “I am so excited and just grateful for everything that’s been happening to myself and my family,” she said.

They’re not the only ones who were thankful. “We are grateful for Cirque Dreams for making an additional dream come true for these families,” Robin said, “and to just beautify their homes for the holidays.”

Cirque Dreams will take center stage at the Broward Center for Performing Arts on Dec. 26 to wow a different kind of crowd.

If you’d like to help Habitat for Humanity, you can call their Broward location at 954-396-3030, or their Miami-Dade location at 305-634-3628.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.