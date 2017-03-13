Church helps up reward for fatal NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A church has donated $1,000 to the reward for information about a drive-by shooting that killed the daughter of one of its members.

Two years ago, someone shot and killed 24-year-old Precious Jackson in front of her home in Northwest Miami-Dade. The killer hasn’t been caught, and Jackson’s mother, Tehsia Green, doesn’t want the case to go cold.

“I’m hoping for justice,” Green said, Monday. “Because she was a good girl. She didn’t deserve this.”

Green lost the second oldest of her seven children in March of 2015. Now, her church, New Beginnings, is honoring the mother and her deceased daughter by adding to the reward to help find the killer responsible.

“She would have been 26 this coming Saturday, March 18,” Green said. “I’m just hoping, one day, somebody will do the right thing and turn themselves in, ’cause that could have been their sister, that could have been their mama.”

The church hopes the donation, their second contribution to the reward, will lead to the capture of the killer.

“We did it last year for $1,000, and this year we are raising another thousand,” Pastor Eric Read said, “and I’ll just say to the bad guys: until you get caught, we are going to keep on.”

Green and the church said they don’t only want to solve the murder of Precious but also end all gun violence.

“The main objective is to protect kids coming up and also to make it safer for innocent bystanders who are in our streets,” the pastor said.

The reward for information about the killer of Precious now stands to $5,000.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

