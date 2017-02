MIAMI (WSVN) - It snowed in Little Havana … well kind of.

The Children’s Trust kicked off its inaugural Fiestas de Aqua event with 25 tons of snow falling in Riverside Park.

Activities included tubing, arts and crafts and a bounce house — with plenty of hot chocolate to go around.

