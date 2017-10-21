MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a fun weekend for families in South Florida, thanks in part to a local organization dedicated to improving the lives of Miami-Dade County’s youngest residents.

The Children’s Trust held its annual Family Expo at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, Saturday. The all-day free event provided family-friendly activities, including arts and crafts, a robotics demonstration and science projects.

More than 20,000 visitors were expected to attend.

