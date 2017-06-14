Children in Miami-Dade receive free lunches

MIAMI (WSVN) - Despite classes being out for the summer, children in Miami-Dade County are still receiving free lunches.

As of Monday, nine Miami-Dade public schools were allowed to give free lunches to students during the summer due to a grant given to the county.

The selected schools include:

Florida City Elementary

Citrus Grove Elementary

Broadmoor Elementary

Frances Tucker Elementary

Rainbow Elementary

Pine Lake Elementary

Gateway Environmental K-8 Center

M.A. Milam K-8 Center

Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center

“We have opened mobile sties like this one at Citrus Grove Elementary where the school may not have a camp, but we are bringing meals to the community so the children can eat,” said Olga Botero of the Department of Food and Nutrition.

The department’s food trucks serve nutritious lunches to children under 18 years old. The lunches must be eaten on the participating schools’ campuses.

Throughout the school year over 70 percent of Miami-Dade students rely on free or reduced lunch programs.

