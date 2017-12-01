Children hospitalized for rat bites inside Little Havana apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Multiple children were hospitalized after rats bit them inside a Little Havana apartment building.

Residents inside the apartment building along Southwest Fourth Street may be ordered out, Friday, due to the rodent attacks.

A 15-month-old who was bit by a rat now suffers from a fever and scabies, her mother said.

“I hear, ‘squeak, squeak, squeak, squeak,’ but all the time. You hear it in the house,” said resident Paula Laguna. “I never think it’s in the crib.”

Laguna took 7News inside the bedroom to show the holes left behind by the rodents. She said that they have become accustomed to roaches and rats in their building, but it’s never been like this.

“The hole is small, but the rat is this size,” Laguna said holding up her hands to show the size.

Taymara Linarte, who also lives in the building, said nurses responded to the scene. “Nurse from Jackson came. They checked all the children out, and they sent the ones with the worst case possible,” she said.

The City of Miami said the building has a long list of code violations and may have to be demolished, and that it is a fire risk.

“Yesterday the commissioner goes, ‘Yeah, it’s been condemned for like a year or two,’ I was like, ‘What?'” Linarte said. “All of a sudden, we find out this place is condemned, and we have no where to go at all.”

7News reached out to the building manager who declined to comment. The building’s owner did not respond either.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.