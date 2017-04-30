HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some young South Florida standouts got the all-star treatment in Hollywood, Sunday.

The Third Annual Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital All-Stars took over the Dave & Buster’s at Oakwood Plaza. The event aimed to honor children between the ages of 6 and 18 who contributed community service while demonstrating positivity and leadership.

Those values were reinforced by the evening’s special guest speakers: former Miami Dolphins player Channing Crowder and 7Sports reporter Donovan Campbell.

“Hearing a kid say, ‘I met you 10 years ago,’ I must have done something for them,” said Crowder. “I don’t want nothing for it. I just want to better my community and the community my kids will live in. You really feel like you’re doing a great thing, and it helps your morale, and you’re doing a good thing. Being on the right track, it’s a good feeling.”

Congratulations to all of our #JDCHAllStars today! Here is a glimpse of our #InstaStory pic.twitter.com/VK2is23QLy — Joe DiMaggio CH (@JDCHospital) April 30, 2017

Those recognized today were nominated by the adults in their community.

