Children gather for Kiwanis Club’s first day of camp in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana kicked off the first day of camp in Miami.

The organization will host the eight-week camp for hundreds of children and their parents at Lummus Park near Northwest Third Street and Third Court.

Those attending, Monday, picked up their uniforms and snapped a few pictures before meeting with their counselors.

The camp is free and supported by nonprofit and corporate partners.

