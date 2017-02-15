Children celebrate successful treatments, reunite at JMH

Children at Jackson Memorial Hospital reunited, Wednesday, to celebrate surviving treatments for similar heart defects.

The children were born with congenital heart defects and successfully treated at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

The young survivors spent Wednesday afternoon sharing stories and dancing in a room filled with balloons and games. They also reunited with their caregivers.

“It’s always important to remember what these kids have gone through,” said Chief Pediatric heart surgeon at Holtz Children’s Hospital, Doctor Eliot Rosenkranz. “I mean these are children who were born with terrible problems with their hearts, and through the care they’ve received from their doctors and the tremendous care they’ve received at home through their parents, these kids are survivors and are doing well. We look forward to seeing them grow up and becoming healthy adults.”

The event is part of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Month.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.