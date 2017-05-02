Childern at Fort Lauderdale hospital visted by Navy sailors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some young patients at a Fort Lauderdale hospital received a group of special visitors.

Several U.S. Navy sailors from the U.S.S. New York visited the children at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, Tuesday.

The sailors went room to room saying hello and even had a chance to talk to the kids.

This visit was part of Fleet Week, where hundreds of sailors participate in recreational activities, professional demonstrations, as well as community service projects.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.