Child recovered after car stolen near Pembroke Pines daycare

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have safely recovered a child after, they said, a car was stolen in Pembroke Pines with the young rider inside, Friday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene of a stolen car that had a child inside near a daycare center.

Officials said that the car is still missing but the child was later safely recovered.

Police continue to search for the culprits.

If you have any information on this car theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

