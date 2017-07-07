Child pulled from water in near drowning at Plantation hotel

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials responded to a near drowning at a hotel pool in Plantation, Friday evening.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, the victim is a 3-year-old male who was at the Staybridge Suites pool near Northwest 84th Avenue and Park Center Place in Plantation when the incident occurred.

#Pfd on scene 3 yr old male, near drowning. Staybridge Suites 401 N Pine Island Rd. Taken to Plantation General breathing with pulse. — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 7, 2017

Officials said the victim was pulled from the water by a bystander and hotel guests performed CPR.

The victim was breathing with a pulse when fire rescue arrived on scene.

He was taken to Plantation General.

