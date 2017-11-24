SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was taken to the hospital after, officials said, he was bitten by a pit bull in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the canine attacked the child along the 16000 block of Southwest 145th Street.

Officials said the young victim was apparently taken to an area hospital by a parent.

Investigators said officers were trying to catch the dog.

