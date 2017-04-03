Child hospitalized after 2-car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a child to the hospital in critical condition after a car and SUV collided in Miami, Monday night, trapping the victim under a vehicle’s dashboard, officials said.

A City of Miami Fire Rescue spokesperson said the 8-year-old became trapped under the dashboard of a Volkswagen Beetle after it collided with a Ford Explorer at the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 36th Street. Officials said the front of the SUV became wedged in near the Beetle’s dashboard, preventing the child to exit the vehicle.

Crews used extrication tools to free the child.

The spokesperson said the young victim was transported in “extremely critical condition” to Ryder Trauma Center. Paramedics are currently evaluating the drivers of both vehicles.

