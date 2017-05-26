Child falls from second story window in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a child to the hospital after, they said, the victim fell from a second-story window of an apartment complex in Opa-locka, Friday evening.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along the 2400 block of Northwest 135th Drive.

Paramedics airlifted the child to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

There is currently no information on the child’s condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.