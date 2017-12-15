Child burned in NE Miami-Dade, transported to hospital

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been transported to a hospital after being burned at a home on the 21000 block of Northeast Miami Court in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to officials, the minor was burned and taken to an area hospital, at around 1:30 p.m., Friday.

The extent of the child’s injuries remain unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.