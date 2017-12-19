Child bitten in face near SW Miami-Dade house

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was bitten in the face outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene as a lone police cruiser was seen on the scene along 5000 block of Southwest 99th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue responded to the Southwest Miami-Dade house, after a call went out that a child was bitten in the face by an undetermined animal.

MDFR transported the child to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

As of 5 p.m., the child’s condition is unknown.

