Child airlifted after dog attack in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child had to be airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the minor was airlifted as a trauma alert patient to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital after suffering lacerations from a dog bite, Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Southwest 154th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade.

