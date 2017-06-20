Chick-fil-A menu now includes gluten-free bun

MIAMI (WSVN) - Those who have asked for gluten-free buns at Chick-fil-A won’t be told “no” any longer.

Chick-fil-A will be adding a gluten-free bun option to its tasty menu. The change is the fast-food restaurant’s latest effort in catering to health-conscious customers.

According to Chick-fil-A, the gluten-free bun contains 150 calories and will cost an additional $1.15.

The bun is made with grains, like quinoa, and sweetened with raisins.

