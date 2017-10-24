DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Chevron has made a generous donation to a school in Doral.

A company representative surprised Miami-Dade School Board member Susie Castillo with a $1,000 donation, Tuesday.

The money will go toward a teaching academy at the Ronald Reagan Senior High School that honors Castillo’s late daughter, a former student, who was an aspiring teacher.

“The Andrea Castillo Teaching Academy is absolutely beautiful because her life, her spirit continues, and it will continue, not only helping the students that are here, but will impact the children that these students touch,” said Castillo.

The donation is part of Chevron’s Fuel Your School program to support teachers and help fund classroom materials.

