Chess tutor accused of molesting 7-year-old

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chess tutor appeared in bond court, Thursday, accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl at his home in Deerfield Beach.

According to Deerfield Beach police, on May 19, between 10:50 and 11:50 in the morning, during a chess lesson at the tutor’s Deerfield Beach home, the accused placed a shell in the pocket of his shorts and then explained to the girl that it fell into his privates and she needed to help him retrieve it.

The girl, with assistance from the tutor, placed her hand down his shorts trying to retrieve the shell.

The girl told her legal guardian and grandmother about the incident on May 20, and they immediately reported it to authorities.

The girl’s guardian told police that she does not stay at the lessons because the tutor said her presence would be distracting to the lessons.

When interviewed by police, the tutor said he does provide shells to the children he teaches and does excises with them when they appear tired or bored from playing chess.

He stated that while he picks up the children to exercise, a child may have rubbed up against his crotch. However, he said he has never intentionally had a child touch him there.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.