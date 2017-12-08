Charter school employee charged with performing oral sex on minor

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A charter school employee has been arrested, Friday, for promoting sexual activity on a minor.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Sheldon Shane McDonald is an employee at Everest Charter School in Tamarac. He faces charges of promoting sexual activity on a minor under 16 years old.

An arrest affidavit states the 15-year-old victim was walking down a street in Lauderhill when McDonald stopped and offered to give the teenager a ride. once the victim accepted the ride, McDonald asked the teen if he could perform oral sex on him and that he would pay him money.

McDonald then drove the teen to Tamarac and performed oral sex on him. The arrest affidavit added that McDonald gave the teen $20 and allowed him to drive his car.

On Thursday, the man admitted to performing oral sex on the victim, whom he thought was 20 years old.

McDonald appeared in court, Friday morning, and is being held in jail on a $5,000 bond.

