Charges dropped for man accused of kidnapping, molesting girls

MIAMI (WSVN) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a man accused of kidnapping and molesting young girls.

There is not enough evidence to try Marshawn Andrews on the charges, prosecutors said, and so he has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The victims’ identifications couldn’t link Andrews to any of the crimes, officials said, and there also isn’t any DNA or fingerprint evidence to substantiate the state’s case.

