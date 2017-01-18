Charges dropped for Coconut Creek teacher accused of sexual assault

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges against a South Florida preschool teacher have been dropped, but officials have not said why.

Authorities released Olakunle Omomowo from custody, Tuesday.

The 42-year-old spent more than three years in jail while awaiting trial.

Omomowo was arrested in June of 2013 for allegedly touching four girls inappropriately at the Discovery Preschool Center in Coconut Creek.

He could have faced life in prison if he was convicted at trial.

Officials have not released why the charges were dropped.

