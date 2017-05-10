Charges dropped against teen for school threats on Instagram

MIAMI (WSVN) - Charges were dropped against a South Florida teen who was accused of threatening three schools via social media.

The State Attorney has not released any information as to why they’re no longer pursuing a case against 16-year-old Francesca Gallardo.

She was arrested last week and charged with writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury and interference with an educational institution.

According to police, the teen posted a photo on Instagram of a gun and captioned it with “I hate people.” She also warned students at Felix Varela, South Dade and John Ferguson high schools not to go to the school’s campus.

Gallardo has since been suspended from Ferguson High for 10 days.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.