Charges dropped against man accused of shooting 10-year-old child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of shooting a 10-year-old child.

Prosecutors have dropped the charges against Alfonso Rivera after he was accused of of shooting 10-year-old Jamari Tillman at the Liberty City Recreational Center in June of 2015.

Prosecutors said video evidence contradicted witness statements.

Rivera said he is overjoyed to be released after spending so much time behind bars.

“I missed two years of holidays, special holidays,” Rivera said. “I feel good. I should have been with my family, with my kids, my mother and father, and I had to go away for something I didn’t do.”

