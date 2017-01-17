Charges dropped against man accused of murdering rabbi

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a major twist, Tuesday, the charges against a man accused of killing a rabbi who was visiting South Florida have been dropped.

The young man, Deandre Charles, had said all along that he did not kill Rabbi Yosef Raksin in August of 2014.

On Tuesday, the state said that they did not have evidence to charge the suspect.

Furthermore, they said an armed robbery that happened the day before has also played a major role in the state’s decision to drop the case against Charles.

