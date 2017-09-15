Certain driver license fees waived due to Hurricane Irma

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Certain fees for drivers in Florida are being waived due to Hurricane Irma’s impact.

According to a news release, Friday, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will waive service fees for driver licenses and motor vehicles. The fees waived are:

Delinquent fees for a late renewal of a driver license or vehicle registration that resulted from severe weather or office closure during Hurricane Irma

Fee to replace a driver license or ID card if severe weather caused the loss of a credential

Fee for a duplicate title certificate or vehicle registration if severe weather caused the loss of a title or vehicle registration

The $10 expedited title print-on-demand fee for total loss vehicle title related to damage from Hurricane Irma (if liens have been satisfied). This waiver has no end date

Those who are eligible to have these fees waived must visit a service center to receive the fee waiver.

In a news release, DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said. “Many Floridians have felt the effect of Hurricane Irma and DHSMV understands the impacts to our customers. To aid in the recovery effort, DHSMV is committed to providing all possible assistance to Florida residents. We are proud to serve as a resource in this time of need.”

For nearby driver license and motor vehicle service centers, click here. The DHSMV also urges people to check and see if the service center near them is open by clicking here.

