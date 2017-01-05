1 killed in Century Village building fire

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person died in a building fire at the Century Village in Deerfield Beach, Thursday afternoon.

A fire sparked in the bedroom of the two-story building, located off Southwest 10th Street, between Military Trail and Power Line, Thursday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and managed to put the fire under control, by 6 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated the building, but later found a victim.

Officials have not identified the victim or the cause of death.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.