1 killed in Century Village building fire

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person died in a building fire at the Century Village in Deerfield Beach, Thursday afternoon.

A fire sparked in the bedroom of the two-story building, located off Southwest 10th Street, between Military Trail and Power Line, Thursday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and managed to put the fire under control, by 6 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated the building, but later found a victim.

Officials have not identified the victim or the cause of death.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus