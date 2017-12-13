Central Florida student found dead in campus apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A student at the University of Central Florida was found dead in her campus apartment.

University spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin told the Orlando Sentinel that police and Orange County deputies do not believe the death of 19-year-old Alyssa Michelle Lewis was suspicious, and there was no threat to the campus community.

Police have not determined a cause of death.

Authorities said Lewis’ family members found her in the apartment after being unable to reach her Tuesday.

Classes for the fall semester ended Saturday.

Gilmartin said counseling services would be available for students and Lewis’ family members.

