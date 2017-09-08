Central Florida shopper gives up last generator to stranger in need

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida this weekend, anxious residents across the state are packing stores across the state to get last-minute supplies. And one shopper in central Florida is warming hearts everywhere with his act of generosity to a neighbor in need.

Pam Brekke waited in line at an Orlando-area Lowe’s for a generator, but the person in front of her got the last one.

She turned away in tears, fearing for her family.

“My father is on oxygen and I’m worried about this storm,” she said.

Workers did not know whether more supplies and generators would be coming before Irma hits.

But just when she was about to give up hope, one stranger decided her need was greater than his own.

After seeing Brekke in tears, Ramon Santiago approached her, giving her his generator.

“She need the generator,” he said. “It’s okay. No worry for them.”

Santiago couldn’t say much to Brekke due to a language barrier, but it didn’t stop him from helping out someone in need.

The simple act of kindness brought Brekke to tears once again. This time, they were tears of joy.

“He’s an angel from god is what he is,” she said. “I’m very overwhelmed by that man. He’s helping our family.”