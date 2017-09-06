Central Florida sheriff says sex offenders will be turned away at hurricane shelters during Irma

(WSVN) - One central Florida sheriff is warning sex offenders not to seek refuge at a public shelter during Hurricane Irma.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted their message on Facebook and Twitter, telling residents that officers would be checking identification at each shelter location. Those who are registered sex offenders will be turned away.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the measure is meant to protect families seeking a safe location from the storm.

We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders & predators. Period. https://t.co/DlhqjqFrkM — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

“We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders and predators. Period,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

Their warning didn’t stop there, as they further said those with active warrants would be subject to arrest.

“If you have a warrant, and you show up to a shelter, you will be taken to a very secure shelter, called the Polk County Jail. It will be a safe place during #Irma, should she decide to visit,” they wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.