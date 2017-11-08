Central Florida principal joins step team for pep rally performance

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WSVN) — A high school principal just earned some extra “cool” points with her students after she joined the school’s step team for a surprise performance.

Lake Mary High School Principal Dr. Mickey Reynolds walked up to join the dancers about a minute into the school’s Homecoming pep rally. When she started dancing to the routine, the crowd went wild.

“I already knew there would be hype, it would be an exciting pep rally,” she said. “Then they just went nuts, I couldn’t stop laughing actually because I couldn’t believe it.”

Student Becky Godwin posted video of the routine on Facebook with the caption, “That amazing moment when your PRINCIPAL jumps in on the step team’s performance and SMASHES it!!! Yasssssss!”

Reynolds says it was her idea to dance with the team, since she coached dance for a number of years. But the video going viral, with over 3.1 million views so far on Facebook, wasn’t something she expected.

“I have no idea how this happened!” she said. “I was trying to do something fun with the kids, and I had no idea it would resonate with so many people.”

She says she doesn’t mind all of the newfound attention.

“I have learned not to get that embarassed as a principal,” Reynolds said. “If you have a thin skin as a principal, you’re not going to make it.”

Watch Reynolds and the rest of the team’s full performance below (courtesy: Becky Godwin):

