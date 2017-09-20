Central Florida homeowner records cell phone video of sinkhole destroying her home

APOPKA, Fla. (WSVN) — A homeowner in central Florida was recording video on her cell phone of her home the moment a sinkhole opened up and swallowed part of her house.

Elena Hale says she noticed her home in Apopka was starting to sink a little on Monday. By 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, part of the bathroom had collapsed.

Hale grabbed a few beloved possessions and evacuated her home, where she’s lived for 49 years.

The sinkhole ripped her kitchen in half and destroyed the rest of the bathroom.

At last check, the sinkhole is 25 feet across and 15 feet deep, and is still growing.

