Central Florida cop loses cool trying to wrangle snake on the loose

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A campus cop at the University of Central Florida was caught on camera losing his cool while trying to catch a cold-blooded reptile.

The officer faced off against a snake that slithered into an office earlier this month.

The video shows the office trying to corral the snake with a trash can, only to scream and let out a few choice words when it gets away.

Eventually the officer managed to drive the sneaky snake out of the door, then raised his arms in victory.

The UCF Police Department posted video of the encounter to Facebook, saying, “We catch bad guys, not snakes. Even our officers get a little scared sometimes.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.