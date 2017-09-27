Cellphone tracking helps police make arrest in SUV theft

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Technology helped police arrest a suspected car thief in Davie.

Davie Police said they caught 31-year-old Steven Robert Sistruck stealing a vehicle at a Marathon gas station, Monday.

According to police, Sistruck stole the SUV when the driver was not looking. The victim left a cellphone in the vehicle, which helped police locate it.

Sistruck also faces charges out of Hendry County for an alleged sexual assault.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.