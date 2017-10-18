Cellphone robbers attempting to run over victim arrested

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men who they said tried to run a teen over after taking his cellphone.

A home surveillance showed the victim running after someone who snatched his cellphone.

Someone behind the victim in car, believed to be the thief’s accomplice, accelerated and hit him. The victim then fell to the ground.

Police were able to arrest both the driver and the accused thief Tuesday. They were identified as 19-year-old Alejandro Mustafa and 18-year-old Zabdi Gil.

