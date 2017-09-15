MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly one week after Hurricane Irma swept through South Florida, phone and wireless companies are working to restore phone, internet and cable services to thousands of customers across South Florida.

About 16 percent of cell sites in Miami-Dade County and 13 percent in Broward are down. In Monroe County, 32 percent of sites are down, Friday.

AT&T Stores are offering free phone charging for customers who have service.

As for internet and cable, Atlantic Broadband said they’ve been able to restore service to more than half of their customers.

Xfinity by Comcast hopes to have service fully restored across Miami-Dade and Broward by Monday. They’re beginning to restore service in Key Largo but have no access beyond Marathon.

Xfinity is providing customers with free access to all Wi-Fi hotspots across South Florida, regardless of provider.

