SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Celebrities came out in bunches to show off their swing at Tropical Park, Saturday afternoon.

Uncle Luke, Los Pichy Boys and Yoel Romero were among the many who tried out for a celebrity softball game at the Southwest Miami-Dade location.

The official game, hosted by Fallen Heroes United will take place in September and will honor first responders who died in the line of duty.

