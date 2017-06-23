Celebrity chef hospitalized at JMH after kitchen explosion

MIAMI (WSVN) - Celebrity chef Ralph Pagano was airlifted from Bimini to a Miami hospital with burns from an explosion in the kitchen of a new restaurant he was opening.

Pagano was in the process of opening his new restaurant in the Bahamas on the island of Bimini when there was some kind of explosion in the kitchen. He suffered bad burns and needed to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, late Thursday.

His wife, Buffy, spoke with 7News about the ordeal via phone, Friday. “He’s doing OK. His spirits are great. He’s got third-degree burns over much of his body,” she said. “It got his face and his arms, but he’s doing OK. His lungs seem to be OK. I’m not sure, we haven’t really talked to the doctors yet. Yesterday was mostly just patching him up and getting him stable.”

Sources said while Pagano was opening up the restaurant, there was an issue with the oven, and when he turned on the gas, the explosion occurred.

Buffy said she was able to speak with her husband momentarily and that he was in pain, but is OK.

The celebrity chef owns Naked Taco on Miami Beach and Naked Crab in Fort Lauderdale.

