Celebrate Zoo Miami’s newest croc’ at Florida: Mission Everglades

MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami’s brand new mascot, Ellie the Croc, is set to make her debut at her new home, Florida: Mission Everglades, Friday.

Ellie, a 6.5-foot-tall female crocodile who weighs nearly 400 pounds, will be the official representative for Zoo Miami’s new, 4.5 acre expansion, Florida: Mission Everglades, an exhibit dedicated to South Florida’s flora and fauna.

Ellie will be settling into her new home, Friday, during a ceremony commemorating the official partnership between Zoo Miami and Everglades National Park.

Welcoming Ellie at the event will be Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill and current “Zoo Squad” members. Also in attendance will be Zoo Miami Foundation Chairman James A. Kushlan, Ph.D. and Everglades & Dry Tortugas National Parks Superintendent Pedro Ramos.

Everglades National Park Junior Park Rangers will also be present to meet her.

After Friday’s official welcoming, the public will be invited to celebrate the new mascot at “Ellie’s First Hatch Day Celebration,” Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cypress Landing Playground.

At the celebration will be complimentary goodies, face painting, music, dancing, games and interactions with rangers from Everglades National Park.

Furthermore, the first 1,000 guests each day will receive a free gift.

According to Zoo Miami, Ellie is “a sporty, spunky and sassy park ranger whose mission is to educate and spread conservation awareness about her home, the Everglades.” For more information on the new expansion, visit www.zoomiami.org/Everglades.

