Celebrate National Cereal Day with these cereal-flavored treats in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s March 7, which means it’s National Cereal Day.

Need some inspiration on how to celebrate in Miami? We’ve got you covered.

Every single menu item at Kith Treats: Customize your cereal and ice cream exactly the way you want it. From Rice Krispies and Cap’n Crunch to Frosted Flakes and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the possibilities are endless. Location: 1931 Collins Ave. Hours: Mon.-Sat.: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sun.: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Cereal Milk Latte at The Salty Donut: Intelligentsia Black Cat Classic espresso, homemade Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk, served over ice or hot. Location: 50 N.W. 23rd St. Hours: Tues.-Fri.: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mon.: Closed.

Captain Crunch Cookie at Night Owl Cookie Co.: White Chocolate morsels mixed with crunchy Captain Crunch cereal… your childhood favorite reinvented.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie at Night Owl Cookie Co.: Chocolate chips and crunchy Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are mixed into our cinnamon infused dough.

Ice cream at Mr. Bing: Celebrate cereal day by choosing a base flavor and then adding fruity pebbles or lucky charms.

