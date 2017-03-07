Celebrate National Cereal Day with these cereal-flavored treats in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s March 7, which means it’s National Cereal Day.
Need some inspiration on how to celebrate in Miami? We’ve got you covered.
Every single menu item at Kith Treats: Customize your cereal and ice cream exactly the way you want it. From Rice Krispies and Cap’n Crunch to Frosted Flakes and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the possibilities are endless. Location: 1931 Collins Ave. Hours: Mon.-Sat.: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sun.: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Cereal Milk Latte at The Salty Donut: Intelligentsia Black Cat Classic espresso, homemade Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk, served over ice or hot. Location: 50 N.W. 23rd St. Hours: Tues.-Fri.: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mon.: Closed.
Captain Crunch Cookie at Night Owl Cookie Co.: White Chocolate morsels mixed with crunchy Captain Crunch cereal… your childhood favorite reinvented.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie at Night Owl Cookie Co.: Chocolate chips and crunchy Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are mixed into our cinnamon infused dough.
Ice cream at Mr. Bing: Celebrate cereal day by choosing a base flavor and then adding fruity pebbles or lucky charms.
#Reposting @miamifoodiesisters – Have you ever eaten ice cream with a fork? @mrbingofficial has you covered! Lawd- must try! 🍦#MIAMIFOODIESISTERS ___________________________________ Today's Hours: 4:00-10:00PM @wynwoodyard ____________________________________ #mrbing #icecreamwithafork #shavedicecream #wynwoodyard #icecream #wynwood #dessert #miami #besticecream #nomnom
