Celebrate National Cereal Day with these cereal-flavored treats in Miami

Photo by @connieeatscake posted by @kithtreats on Instagram

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s March 7, which means it’s National Cereal Day.

Need some inspiration on how to celebrate in Miami? We’ve got you covered.

Every single menu item at Kith Treats: Customize your cereal and ice cream exactly the way you want it. From Rice Krispies and Cap’n Crunch to Frosted Flakes and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the possibilities are endless. Location: 1931 Collins Ave. Hours: Mon.-Sat.: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sun.: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

It's Monday, start the week off right 📷: @wedreamoficecream

A post shared by Kith Treats (@kithtreats) on

Cereal Milk Latte at The Salty Donut: Intelligentsia Black Cat Classic espresso, homemade Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk, served over ice or hot. Location: 50 N.W. 23rd St. Hours: Tues.-Fri.: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mon.: Closed.

Captain Crunch Cookie at Night Owl Cookie Co.: White Chocolate morsels mixed with crunchy Captain Crunch cereal… your childhood favorite reinvented.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie at Night Owl Cookie Co.: Chocolate chips and crunchy Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are mixed into our cinnamon infused dough.

#DROOLING 🕑2pm-2am 📍10742 SW 24 ST #FIU #Miami #Cookies

A post shared by Night Owl Cookie Co. (@nightowlcookieco) on

Ice cream at Mr. Bing: Celebrate cereal day by choosing a base flavor and then adding fruity pebbles or lucky charms.

 

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus