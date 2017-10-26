Ceiling collapse leaves 9 injured, displaced

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Nine people were injured after a ceiling collapsed over their heads while they were sleeping.

It happened at a two-story apartment building near 52nd Street and Pembroke Road in West Park.

The building sustained damage during hurricane Irma, that had not yet been repaired.

Overnight rain created a gaping hole in the roof, leaving the walls soaked, and damaging the paint and floor tile.

“It’s wet, there’s water coming down from the bottom, from up,” said Irina Estrati, a resident of the building. “It destroyed our bed – we have mold.”

The City of West Park deemed the building unsafe.

The Red Cross is helping the residents.

