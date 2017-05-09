Cat saved from house fires in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire spread from one house to another in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, Tuesday, trapping a cat inside one of the two homes.

The homes at 86th Lane and 132nd Court were empty when they went up in flames, except for the cat.

Firefighters saved the cat and treated it with oxygen.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters do not yet know the cause of the fire.

