Cat rescued from crane in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s firefighters made a wild rescue, Monday.

BSO Fire Rescue tweeted photos of a cat rescue that began once a fisherman heard meowing coming from a crane in Weston.

Firefighters arrived, near Interstate 75 and U.S. 27, and found the tiny kitten stuck in the machine.

Officials managed to free the trapped days-old kitten.

Rescuers are now looking for a vet to take the cat into care.

