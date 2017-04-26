Cat euthanized after found with arrow in head in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a cat was found with an arrow in its head in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, a passer-by found the beige cat on Eighth Street and Collins Avenue, Wednesday morning, with an arrow through his head and another wound on its shoulder.

The injured domestic short-hair, named “Strush,” was rushed to an animal hospital, but doctors euthanized him due to the severity of his injuries. A doctor at the hospital said the arrow penetrated behind one of the cat’s eyes and came out by his mouth. They said the cat was non-responsive upon arrival.

The cat is one of four who live behind the Franklin Hotel on Collins Avenue and are cared for by the hotel’s former owner. The former owner is now offering a $20,000 reward for information on who did this to the cat.

Giorgio, a hotel employee, said he found the cat under a dumpster, in pain.

“I hear, ‘meow, meow.’ So, over here, right here,” Giorgio said. “You see — look, look — you see the blood right here, right there. He had an arrow in the head.”

Simone Anderson has been an animal rescuer for years in Miami, and said she has never seen something this bad.

“I drove down here and I found one of the cats with I don’t know what in its head,” said Anderson. “I could see the blood dripping out of his mouth, and the arrow was still stuck, or the two arrows, or whatever the second item was, in his head.”

“This is the most horrendous crime I’ve ever seen committed on an animal in those nine years,” Anderson added. “It’s sickening, and whoever did this is a psychopath and a threat to the community.”

Police said, whoever did this to the cat will be charged with animal cruelty.

“It’s not good, ’cause it’s something called karma, it’s coming back,” Giorgio said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

