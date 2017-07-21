Case of driver accused of hitting Javier Perez to go to trial

MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida woman accused of hitting South Dade Senior High School principal Javier Perez while driving under the influence will stand trial after a Miami judge questioned her mental capacity to accept a plea deal, Friday.

7News cameras captured Marilyn Aguilera as she and her attorney arrived at Courtroom 4-8 of the Miami-Dade County Justice Building. Cameras also captured Perez as he sat in a wheelchair inside the courtroom.

Aguilera broke down in tears as Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Diane Ward read her charge. “You are charged with driving under the influence … causing serious bodily injury to Javier Perez. You understand that?” said Ward.

“Yes, Your Honor,” replied Aguilera.

“That’s a third-degree felony punishable by five years in prison. Do you understand that?” said Ward.

“Yes, Your Honor, I do,” replied Aguilera.

At the hearing, Aguilera informed the judge she is taking various medications. She also expressed concerns about her wheelchair-bound mother.

Ward ruled Aguilera is not fit to accept the plea deal and took a recess shortly after.

Under the plea deal Aguilera had earlier accepted, she would have served four years in prison, followed by two years of community-controlled basic probation.

That plea deal, prosecutors said, is now off the table.

Aguilera’s attorney said her client had an emotional breakdown and this was not a delay tactic.

Perez lost both of his legs after, police said, Aguilera plowed into him during his son’s little league game at Tamiami Park, on April 26, 2016. Officials said the driver crashed through a fence and pinned the principal underneath her SUV.

Investigators said Aguilera’s blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Aguilera could have been sentenced to seven years behind bars, but the state wished to go under the guidelines for her charge because Perez said he desperately wants closure in this case.

Aguilera recently fired her previous attorney, and last week she got new legal representation.

