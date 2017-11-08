Carnival worker dies at Blessed Trinity Catholic School

VIRGINIA GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) – A carnival worker has died, Wednesday, at a Virginia Gardens Catholic school.

According to Archdiocese of Miami, the carnival worker died sometime after 11 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic School. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed, Archdiocese of Miami said, but parents have been notified.

