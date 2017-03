MIAMI (WSVN) - The Carnival Splendor cruise ship returned to South Florida, Sunday.

Guests arrived in Port Miami — back on dry land after technical issues affected the ship’s cruising speed Thursday night.

The company gave passangers a 50 percent refund, a 50 percent credit toward a future cruise, and a $100 on board credit.

