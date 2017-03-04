Carnaval on the Mile features live music, unique food

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Carnaval on the Mile kicked off in Coral Gables, Saturday.

Carnaval Miami hosts a series of events near Miracle Mile to reflect Miami’s vibrant character and diverse Hispanic background.

Hundreds of people gathered to check out art exhibits and snack on food while listening to live music.

“This is different than any other event,” said President Of Kiwanis Club of Little Havana

Jerry Fernandez. “We feature great artists and crafts. Latin jazz, top musicians from around the country and food — some of the best resturants in the area and a private wine and food tasting event. Every event has a different focus and we have the best of all three.”

The festivities run until Saturday. For a complete schedule of Carnaval on the Mile, follow this link: http://carnavalmiami.com/carnaval-on-the-mile-schedule/

